Farmer slapped with multiple charges following domestic dispute

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A man is now facing several assault charges following a domestic dispute between himself and a woman at his home in Lennox Bigwoods, Darliston in Westmoreland on Saturday, June 20.

Charged with assault at common law, illegal possession of firearm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm is 35-year-old Edward Masters, a farmer in the parish.

Police reports are that Masters and the woman were at his home when a dispute developed between them. Masters then allegedly used a bottle to hit the woman several times to her face, then pulled a firearm from his waistband, which used it to hit her in the face, the police said.

The matter was reported to the police and Masters was arrested during an operation on Monday, July 6. He was later charged on Wednesday, July 8.

He is to appear in court soon.