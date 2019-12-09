Farmers' group president laments decline in research
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) President Lenworth Fulton says the restructuring of individual commodity boards have stunted critical research activities in the sector.
Addressing the Yam Farmer's Biotechnology Workshop recently at Northern Caribbean University (NCU) in Mandeville, Fulton asserted that the 2018 combining of all agricultural commodity boards into the Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulation Authority (JACRA) has negatively impacted agricultural research.
“We will have to work with the universities and the extension arm of the Rural Agriculture Development Authority (RADA),” he told yam farmers during the meeting which was under the theme, 'Taking biotechnology to farmers for sustainable yam production”.
Noting the importance of research to crop cultivation, Fulton advised yam farmers to use their phones to capture observations in the field, label, and transmit them to professors to conduct research using graduate students to develop solutions.
In addition, Fulton called on biotechnologists to assist in improving the yield per acre for yam — reducing it from the current rate of planting 5000 pounds to 500 pounds ideally.
“Using tissue culture, we want our farmers to use biotechnology to segregate their activities — grow yam for consumption or grow yam for planting material,” he said.
The workshop was a collaborative effort of NCU, The University of the West Indies, State University of New York, RADA and the Scientific Research Council.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy