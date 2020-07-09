Farmers market and business fair for Bull Bay
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Residents of Bull Bay and surrounding communities are to benefit from a Social Development Commission (SDC) business fair and farmers' market on Saturday, July 11.
The event will be held at St Benedict's Primary School, 7 Miles, Bull Bay, from 6:00 am to 4:30 pm.
“This event was designed in response to the effect that the global pandemic of COVID-19 has had on the economy of the country and the community spaces in which we work. Additionally, there has been a significant demand from residents within Kingston and St Andrew for increased access to necessary fruits, vegetables, ground provisions and poultry at affordable prices, due to movement limitations as a result of COVID-19,” SDC public relations manager Mandel McKulsky said.
He noted that taking part will be small farmers, fish vendors, meat and poultry producers, local bakeries, commercial enterprises and food and juice manufacturers.
Approximately 10 local economic initiatives from communities in and around Harbour View will also be featured, displaying products for sale.
