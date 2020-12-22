Farmers on Long Pond lands allowed to remain
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries says farmers placed on lands by the All Island Jamaica Cane Farmers Association (AIJCFA) will be allowed to remain on the lands to continue their farming activities free of interference.
According to a statement from the ministry, the agreement follows statements involving Everglades Farms Limited, SCJ Holdings Limited, AIJCFA and the small farmers placed on the relevant lands by the AIJCFA as to their respective rights to use and occupy lands part of Long Pond, Trelawny.
Agriculture Minister Floyd Green met with the main stakeholders, who have agreed on a framework as to the resolution of the several issues surrounding the Long Pond lands.
The ministry said it now holds the relevant stakeholders to the agreement that has been brokered and “charges all parties involved to act in good faith in their pursuit of same.”
