Fatal crash in Frome, Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Fifty-year-old Donald Gayle, a project engineer of Ricketts Street, Savanna-la-Mar, died as a result of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle crash on the Barham main road in the parish yesterday.

Reports are that about 6:35 pm, Gayle was driving his Suzuki Grand Vitara motor car along the roadway when he allegedly lost control of the motor vehicle and careened into a river.

The police said he sustained multiple injuries and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.