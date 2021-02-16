Fatal police shooting on PJ Patterson Highway
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A section of the Spanish Town leg of the PJ Patterson Highway was the scene of a fatal police shooting this morning.
Details surrounding the incident are sketchy at this time as lawmen are still processing the scene.
However, the deceased was travelling in a Toyota motor vehicle, which appears to have crashed into a median during the incident.
More information later.
