Father, daughter shot dead in Negril
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A father and daughter were murdered Tuesday night during a shooting incident in the Good Hope community of Negril, Westmoreland.
The deceased are 18-year-old Brianna Kerr and 49-year-old Vanley Kerr, a security guard.
According to reports, both were killed at a shop operated by Brianna's mother.
A senior police officer told OBSERVER ONLINE that shortly after 8:30 pm two men entered the shop, ordered cigarettes and asked for a particular name. The men then opened fire hitting Brianna and Vanley. The daughter died on location while the father died in hospital while undergoing treatment, the police said.
The police are yet to determine a motive for the killings.
