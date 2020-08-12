Father, infant son killed in Rose Hall main road crash
ST JAMES, Jamaica — A grey Nissan AD Wagon driven by Mark Brown crashed into a tree on the Rose Hall main road around 10:00 last night, killing him and his two passengers.
Also deceased is 39-year-old Tangia Grant, otherwise known as Paulette, of Grange Pen, St James; and two-year-old Jemar Brown.
The baby, the deceased's son, appeared to have been thrown from the vehicle during the collision.
According to police reports, the child was still breathing when the ambulance arrived on the scene and was rushed to Cornwall Regional Hospital but he later succumbed to his injuries.
The report further noted that the fire department had to remove Brown's and Grant's bodies from the mangled vehicle. It appears that they died on the spot.
The police said the car, which was proceeding in the direction of Falmouth via the Rose Hall main road, developed a skid approximately 100 metres from the traffic light at the entrance to the Hilton Rose Hall Resort. Brown lost control of the vehicle which resulted in the collision.
The crash, the police said, may have been caused by faulty tyres.
They are investigating.
Onomé Sido
