Father, son escape serious injury in Manchester crash

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A father and his son escaped serious injury after the truck they were travelling in went off road into a precipice along the Pen Hill main road in Manchester on Thursday.

Eyewitness reports are that shortly before 5:00 pm, both men were aboard the truck when upon reaching a section of the roadway the driver reportedly lost control of the heavy unit and went off road.

The accident caused a pileup of traffic along the roadway, which is considered to be a hotspot for accidents.

Kasey Williams