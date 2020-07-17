Father, son escape serious injury in Manchester crash
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A father and his son escaped serious injury after the truck they were travelling in went off road into a precipice along the Pen Hill main road in Manchester on Thursday.
Eyewitness reports are that shortly before 5:00 pm, both men were aboard the truck when upon reaching a section of the roadway the driver reportedly lost control of the heavy unit and went off road.
The accident caused a pileup of traffic along the roadway, which is considered to be a hotspot for accidents.
Kasey Williams
