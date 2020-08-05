Father and son charged with murder

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Police say a father and son are among three men arrested and charged in connection with the May 6 murder of 26-year-old Anthony Rigg in Kingston.

The men -- 18-year-old Derreon Facey, 56-year-old Danzel Facey, and 35-year-old Damion Richards -- were charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and conspiracy to murder, yesterday.

According to the police, about 12:50 pm on the day in question, Rigg was walking along Oakland Road in the parish when a motor vehicle drove up with the accused men aboard.

It is reported that one of the accused alighted from the vehicle and opened gunfire, hitting Rigg several times.

The accused man then reportedly escaped in the motor vehicle.

Rigg was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The men were arrested and placed on an identification parade where they were positively identified. They were charged after an interview.