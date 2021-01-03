Father arrested in Mexico for beating 3 sons to death
MEXICO CITY, Mexico (AP) — A man has been arrested in northern Mexico for allegedly beating to death his three sons in order to get back at the children's mother, prosecutors said Sunday.
The prosecutors' office in the northern state of Sonora said Sunday the boys were aged 3, 7 and 8. The deaths occurred in the north-central state of Hidalgo on January 2. The suspect called his own father to tell him what he had done and the grandfather called police.
The suspect apparently fled to Sonora, but was quickly detained there and returned to Hidalgo to face charges.
Prosecutors said the man had an argument with the boys' mother and killed the kids "in order to cause her great pain."
"Apparently in revenge against his wife, he killed his sons," the office said in a statement.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy