Father of Westmoreland Central MP laid to rest
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— Allan “Allo” McIntyre Vaz, the father of Westmoreland Central Member of Parliament Dwayne Vaz, was today laid to rest.
Allan Vaz passed away on June 24, after losing his battle with colon cancer.
The funeral service was live streamed via Zoom from the St George's Anglican Church in Savanna-la-Mar.
Among the mourners were Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips; People's National Party general secretary Julian Robinson; Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Western, Wykeham McNeill; Member of Parliament for Manchester Central, Peter Bunting and Mayor of Savanna-la-Mar Bertel Moore.
Allan Vaz leaves behind children Dwayne, Rochelle, T'Ka and Tanika, wife and a host of relatives and friends.
His body was interred at West Palm Memorial Gardens in Savanna-la-Mar.
Rosalee Wood
