Fayval sights victory
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Three hours after the polls opened for Jamaicans to vote in the country's 18th general election, the incumbent Member of Parliament for St Andrew Eastern Fayval Williams says she has seen enough to be confident of victory when the votes are counted this evening.
Williams, who is running on the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) ticket, is facing a stiff challenge from the People's National Party's Venesha Phillips, but the one-term MP told journalists she is poised for victory.
"I have been touching bases and hearing how the voters are moving through, ensuring that they have the necessary sanitizers, masks and so on," said Williams.
"Things are going well, voters are coming out and my people in communities and at polling stations are very enthusiastic and they are giving me a sense of the voters coming in.
"The organisation is out there and it is at work. There are persons who would have done this before so they know the drill," added Williams.
She argued that by virtue of her performance over the past four plus years, she will convince the voters in her constituency to give her a second term.
