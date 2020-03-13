Female St Andrew mechanic 'Pet' reported missing

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Forty-two-year-old Elaine Edwards otherwise called 'Pet', a mechanic of Sunrise Crescent in Kingston 19 has been reported missing since Wednesday, February 26.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 5 feet 4 inches tall.

Reports from the Constant Spring police are that Edwards was last seen at home about 5:00 pm Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing Edwards' whereabouts is being asked to contact the Constant Spring police at 876-924-1421-2, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.