Ferguson wants help for communities hit by drought

KINGSTON, Jamaica – People's National Party (PNP) Shadow Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Change Dr Fenton Ferguson is calling on Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who now has responsibility for the Ministry of Water, to urgently release resources to Members of Parliament in all parishes currently impacted by drought conditions.

The Opposition Spokesman and Member of Parliament for Eastern St Thomas said that western parishes – St James, Hanover and Westmoreland – central parishes such as the breadbasket parish St Elizabeth and Clarendon, and in the east St Thomas, Portland and sections of St Mary are hardest hit. The drought has affected homes and agriculture alike, Ferguson said.

According to Dr Ferguson, the situation is quickly developing into a crisis.

“We are mindful that with this drought, the cost of agricultural produce will go up which will impact the most vulnerable among us. Therefore, the response needed for this growing crisis is an immediate one. Without intervention, every passing day the situation worsens. It is becoming a clear and present danger,” Dr Ferguson said.