Ferris to Mackfield road in Westmoreland 98% complete — NWA

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Work on the Ferris to Mackfield roadway in Westmoreland is 98 per cent complete and should be finished ahead of schedule, the National Works Agency (NWA) has reported.

According to Community Relations Officer at the NWA, Western Region, Janel Ricketts, so far, 12 kilometres of the roadway have been completed and work is in progress on the final section in terms of complete rehabilitation.

“We are now in the final stages of the rehabilitation project. This particular stretch of roadway had many corners, so the project sought to eliminate much of those, which involved widening it, and in a lot of instances, realigning those sections,” Ricketts said.

Work on the 18-month project commenced in April 2018 and involves the repair of approximately 13 kilometres of roadway.

Ricketts pointed out that there are also minor drainage works to be completed on the roadway as well as the construction of retaining structures.

Meanwhile, Ricketts added that the relocation of residents living in the vicinity of the roadway is close to being complete.

“For the most part, that (relocation) has been completed, except for one section. We had issues regarding that area, but the majority of that is now behind us in terms of acquiring properties. So, we have cleared the way, and payments are far advanced,” she said.

The project is being executed under the Major Infrastructure Development Programme (MIDP) and is being undertaken by China Harbour Engineering Company Limited.