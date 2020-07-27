Festival Song winner Buju hails fellow contestants

KINGSTON , Jamaica — Buju Banton, with his entry I Am A Jamaican, was voted winner of the Jamaica Festival Song Competition, aired on live television and social media platforms Sunday night.

“You all are winners,” Buju Banton said to his fellow contestants before accepting the trophy. “The real winners are Sunbeam Boys Home.”

The singer also received a cheque for $3 million.

Papa Michigan was voted first runner-up with Jamaica Dance, while Sakina Deer was third with We Are Jamaica.

This year's other Jamaica Festival Song Competition finalists are: Toots and the Maytals, Freddie McGregor, dancehall quartet LUST; 2009 Digicel Rising Star winner Shuga; two-time Festival Song winner Nazzle Man, Xtra Bigg; and Radix OD.

