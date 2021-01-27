Fewer outages as power reliability improved by 30% — JPS

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) is reporting an improvement in power reliability by 30 per cent over the past 12 months.

This, the company said, is due to the increased use of smart grid technology, improved equipment management, and use of more scientific approaches to vegetation management along JPS lines.

The company noted that over the period January to December 2020, the frequency of unplanned outages fell from an average of 11 times to an average of eight times per year.

The JPS said, however, that while there was a reduction in the number of outages, the duration of some service interruptions were impacted by weather conditions, such as the lingering outer bands of Tropical Storms Laura, Eta and Zeta which brought prolonged wet conditions, landslides and flooding.

In addition, the company said general maintenance activities throughout the year were also impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It said that with more people working and studying from home, the company had to adjust its maintenance and repair schedules to accommodate the new needs of customers.

But the electricity provider said it was able to realise an overall improvement in reliability, due primarily to its investment in technology which has allowed for more automation and reduced need for human intervention.

“I am very encouraged that the investment in technology is helping to deliver an improved experience to our customers. In previous times, the challenges that we faced in 2020, would have led to significant and prolonged outages. Now, we're able to respond in a more agile fashion to address our customers' needs,” JPS Senior Vice President of Energy Delivery, Blaine Jarrett said.