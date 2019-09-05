Fewer than 6% of cops charged by INDECOM — Anderson

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson says fewer than six per cent of police officers were charged by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) in 2018.

Fewer than six per cent were also recommended for disciplinary action or criminal charges.

In a news release from the Jamaica Constabulary Force's (JCF) Corporate Communications Unit, Anderson said 599 cases against police officers were reported to INDECOM last year.

The JCF head said of this figure, disciplinary charges were recommended for only 26 officers, while five were criminally charged.

This, he said, represents five per cent of the total number of officers charged or had disciplinary actions taken against them.

In the meantime, he reminded officers to abide by the three guiding principles of service: Rule of law, respect for all and a force for good.

The commissioner also reminded Jamaicans and visitors to the country to support the work of the police in an effort to maintain a safe environment.