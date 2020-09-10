Field hospital coming in weeks
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton says a field hospital will be established in the Corporate Area in the coming weeks to boost the health sector's capacity to treat COVID-19 patients.
Dr Tufton made the announcement a short while ago at the ministry's weekly COVID Conversations meeting.
He said the field hospital, which is expected to be up in approximately two weeks, is expected to add another 80 beds to help deal with the influx of positive COVID-19 cases.
“We're now building out the base for that facility,” he said.
He noted that the hospital was being established in partnership with a bilateral partner and a formal ceremony will be held.
Dr Tufton said two other field hospitals are being pursued, to be established on the south coast and on the western end of the island.
“We will add a fair bit of capacity to providing additional beds,” he said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy