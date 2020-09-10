Field hospital coming in weeks

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton says a field hospital will be established in the Corporate Area in the coming weeks to boost the health sector's capacity to treat COVID-19 patients.

Dr Tufton made the announcement a short while ago at the ministry's weekly COVID Conversations meeting.

He said the field hospital, which is expected to be up in approximately two weeks, is expected to add another 80 beds to help deal with the influx of positive COVID-19 cases.

“We're now building out the base for that facility,” he said.

He noted that the hospital was being established in partnership with a bilateral partner and a formal ceremony will be held.

Dr Tufton said two other field hospitals are being pursued, to be established on the south coast and on the western end of the island.

“We will add a fair bit of capacity to providing additional beds,” he said.