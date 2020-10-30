Field hospital in Falmouth to be completed by November 30

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, says the field hospital being erected on the grounds of the Falmouth Public General Hospital in Trelawny is on track for completion by November 30.

The 36-bed facility is one of four field hospitals being established across the island to provide 152 additional bed spaces to facilitate the treatment of persons with the coronavirus (COVID-19).

A second 36-bed facility will be based at the Mandeville Regional Hospital in Manchester, while the other two field hospitals will be erected at the National Chest Hospital and the St Joseph's Hospital in the Corporate Area.

Speaking to journalists during a visit to the Falmouth hospital on Thursday, October 29, Dr Tufton informed that the foundation for the field hospital has been completed, despite setbacks caused by heavy rains that have been affecting the parish.

Dr Tufton broke ground for the establishment of the facility on Friday, September 25.

“I came to take a quick look at the additional ward that is being created for COVID-19. As you can see, the foundation is in place. We have a lot of issues in terms of the rain. I am told that the rain comes daily and it has somewhat slowed down the process. I understand from the contractor and the [medical] team here that the project is still on target for the end of November, at which point the internals will be put in place,” he noted.

He further informed that the facility will be outfitted with the necessary equipment and properly staffed to respond to the coronavirus.

“It's a 36-bed facility with all the other supporting infrastructure and will add significant capacity to the Falmouth hospital for COVID-19 treatment and COVID-19 response,” he said.

Additionally, Dr Tufton pointed out that seven COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalised at the Falmouth hospital.