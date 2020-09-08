 Final ballot count complete — EOJ

Latest News

Final ballot count complete — EOJ

Tuesday, September 08, 2020

Print this page Email A Friend!


KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) has just announced that the final counting of ballots for the September 3 general election is now complete for all 63 constituencies.

Based on the final count, the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has won 48 seats while the People's National Party (PNP) has secured 15.

The EOJ said applications for magisterial recounts may be filed within four days after the day on which the Returning Officer has declared a candidate elected. This is in line with section 47 of the Representation of the People Act. 

Constituency

Name

Party

Kingston Western

Desmond Mckenzie

JLP

Kingston Central

Donovan St. Ledger Williams

JLP

Kingston East And Port Royal

Phillip Feanny Paulwell

PNP

St Andrew West Rural

Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn

JLP

St Andrew Western

George Anthony Hylton

PNP

St Andrew West Central

Andrew Michael Holness

JLP

St Andrew East Central

Peter David Phillips

PNP

St Andrew South Western

Angela Brown Burke

PNP

St Andrew Southern

Mark Jefferson Golding

PNP

St Andrew South Eastern

Julian Jay Robinson

PNP

St Andrew Eastern

Fayval Shirley Williams

JLP

St Andrew North Eastern

Delroy Chuck

JLP

St Andrew North Central

Karl George Samuda

JLP

St Andrew North Western

Nigel Clarke

JLP

St Andrew East Rural

Juliet.A. Holness

JLP

St Thomas Western

James R.E. Robertson

JLP

St Thomas Eastern

Michelle J. Charles

JLP

Portland Eastern

Ann-Marie Theresa Vaz

JLP

Portland Western

Daryl Wesley Vaz

JLP

St Mary South Eastern

Norman A Dunn

JLP

St Mary Central

Morais Valentine Guy

PNP

St Mary Western

Robert 'Bobby' Montague

JLP

St Ann South Eastern

Lisa Hanna

PNP

St Ann North Eastern

Marsha Leonette Smith

JLP

St Ann North Western

Krystal Kerry-Ann Lee

JLP

St Ann South Western

Zavia Taze Mayne

JLP

Trelawny Northern

Tova Tené Hamilton

JLP

Trelawny Southern

Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert

JLP

St James East Central

Edmund Curtis Bartlett

JLP

St James North Western

Horace Anthony Chang

JLP

St James Central

Heroy Anthony Clarke

JLP

St James West Central

Marlene Malahoo Forte

JLP

St James Southern

Homer E Davis

JLP

Hanover Eastern

Dave Hume Brown

JLP

Hanover Western

Tamika Yolande Davis

JLP

Westmoreland Western

Morland Agry Wilson

JLP

Westmoreland Central

George Errol Wright

JLP

Westmoreland Eastern

Luther Buchanan

PNP

St Elizabeth North Western

William James C. Hutchinson

JLP

St Elizabeth North Eastern

Delroy Anthony Slowley

JLP

St Elizabeth South Western

Floyd Obrian Green

JLP

St Elizabeth South Eastern

Franklin .R. Witter

JLP

Manchester Southern

Robert Phillip Chin

JLP

Manchester Central

Rhoda M. Crawford

JLP

Manchester North Western

Mikael Asher Phillips

PNP

Manchester North Eastern

Audley Fitz Albert Shaw

JLP

Clarendon North Western

Phillip Bruce Cohen Henriques

JLP

Clarendon Northern

Dwight Anthony Sibblies

JLP

Clarendon North Central

Robert Nesta Morgan

JLP

Clarendon Central

Lester Michael Henry, Oj, Cd

JLP

Clarendon South Western

Lothan O.D. Cousins

PNP

Clarendon South Eastern

Pearnel Patroe Charles Jr.

JLP

St Catherine North Western

Hugh Anthony Graham

PNP

St Catherine South Western

Clifford Everald E. Warmington

JLP

St Catherine Southern

Fitz Authur Jackson

PNP

St Catherine Central

Olivia Atavia Grange

JLP

St Catherine South Eastern

Robert Delano Miller

JLP

St Catherine North Central

Natalie Neita

PNP

St Catherine West Central

Chris Tufton

JLP

St Catherine North Eastern

Kerensia A. Morrison

JLP

St Catherine Eastern

Joyce Denise Daley

PNP

St Catherine South Central

Andrew O'brien Wheatley

JLP

St Catherine East Central

Alando N. Terrelonge

JLP

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login


ADVERTISEMENT




POST A COMMENT

HOUSE RULES

1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.

2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.

3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.

4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.

5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.

6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.

7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy



comments powered by Disqus
ADVERTISEMENT

Poll

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Today's Cartoon

Click image to view full size editorial cartoon
ADVERTISEMENT