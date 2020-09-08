Final ballot count complete — EOJ

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) has just announced that the final counting of ballots for the September 3 general election is now complete for all 63 constituencies.

Based on the final count, the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has won 48 seats while the People's National Party (PNP) has secured 15.

The EOJ said applications for magisterial recounts may be filed within four days after the day on which the Returning Officer has declared a candidate elected. This is in line with section 47 of the Representation of the People Act.