Final ballot count complete — EOJ
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) has just announced that the final counting of ballots for the September 3 general election is now complete for all 63 constituencies.
Based on the final count, the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has won 48 seats while the People's National Party (PNP) has secured 15.
The EOJ said applications for magisterial recounts may be filed within four days after the day on which the Returning Officer has declared a candidate elected. This is in line with section 47 of the Representation of the People Act.
|
Constituency
|
Name
|
Party
|
Kingston Western
|
Desmond Mckenzie
|
JLP
|
Kingston Central
|
Donovan St. Ledger Williams
|
JLP
|
Kingston East And Port Royal
|
Phillip Feanny Paulwell
|
PNP
|
St Andrew West Rural
|
Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn
|
JLP
|
St Andrew Western
|
George Anthony Hylton
|
PNP
|
St Andrew West Central
|
Andrew Michael Holness
|
JLP
|
St Andrew East Central
|
Peter David Phillips
|
PNP
|
St Andrew South Western
|
Angela Brown Burke
|
PNP
|
St Andrew Southern
|
Mark Jefferson Golding
|
PNP
|
St Andrew South Eastern
|
Julian Jay Robinson
|
PNP
|
St Andrew Eastern
|
Fayval Shirley Williams
|
JLP
|
St Andrew North Eastern
|
Delroy Chuck
|
JLP
|
St Andrew North Central
|
Karl George Samuda
|
JLP
|
St Andrew North Western
|
Nigel Clarke
|
JLP
|
St Andrew East Rural
|
Juliet.A. Holness
|
JLP
|
St Thomas Western
|
James R.E. Robertson
|
JLP
|
St Thomas Eastern
|
Michelle J. Charles
|
JLP
|
Portland Eastern
|
Ann-Marie Theresa Vaz
|
JLP
|
Portland Western
|
Daryl Wesley Vaz
|
JLP
|
St Mary South Eastern
|
Norman A Dunn
|
JLP
|
St Mary Central
|
Morais Valentine Guy
|
PNP
|
St Mary Western
|
Robert 'Bobby' Montague
|
JLP
|
St Ann South Eastern
|
Lisa Hanna
|
PNP
|
St Ann North Eastern
|
Marsha Leonette Smith
|
JLP
|
St Ann North Western
|
Krystal Kerry-Ann Lee
|
JLP
|
St Ann South Western
|
Zavia Taze Mayne
|
JLP
|
Trelawny Northern
|
Tova Tené Hamilton
|
JLP
|
Trelawny Southern
|
Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert
|
JLP
|
St James East Central
|
Edmund Curtis Bartlett
|
JLP
|
St James North Western
|
Horace Anthony Chang
|
JLP
|
St James Central
|
Heroy Anthony Clarke
|
JLP
|
St James West Central
|
Marlene Malahoo Forte
|
JLP
|
St James Southern
|
Homer E Davis
|
JLP
|
Hanover Eastern
|
Dave Hume Brown
|
JLP
|
Hanover Western
|
Tamika Yolande Davis
|
JLP
|
Westmoreland Western
|
Morland Agry Wilson
|
JLP
|
Westmoreland Central
|
George Errol Wright
|
JLP
|
Westmoreland Eastern
|
Luther Buchanan
|
PNP
|
St Elizabeth North Western
|
William James C. Hutchinson
|
JLP
|
St Elizabeth North Eastern
|
Delroy Anthony Slowley
|
JLP
|
St Elizabeth South Western
|
Floyd Obrian Green
|
JLP
|
St Elizabeth South Eastern
|
Franklin .R. Witter
|
JLP
|
Manchester Southern
|
Robert Phillip Chin
|
JLP
|
Manchester Central
|
Rhoda M. Crawford
|
JLP
|
Manchester North Western
|
Mikael Asher Phillips
|
PNP
|
Manchester North Eastern
|
Audley Fitz Albert Shaw
|
JLP
|
Clarendon North Western
|
Phillip Bruce Cohen Henriques
|
JLP
|
Clarendon Northern
|
Dwight Anthony Sibblies
|
JLP
|
Clarendon North Central
|
Robert Nesta Morgan
|
JLP
|
Clarendon Central
|
Lester Michael Henry, Oj, Cd
|
JLP
|
Clarendon South Western
|
Lothan O.D. Cousins
|
PNP
|
Clarendon South Eastern
|
Pearnel Patroe Charles Jr.
|
JLP
|
St Catherine North Western
|
Hugh Anthony Graham
|
PNP
|
St Catherine South Western
|
Clifford Everald E. Warmington
|
JLP
|
St Catherine Southern
|
Fitz Authur Jackson
|
PNP
|
St Catherine Central
|
Olivia Atavia Grange
|
JLP
|
St Catherine South Eastern
|
Robert Delano Miller
|
JLP
|
St Catherine North Central
|
Natalie Neita
|
PNP
|
St Catherine West Central
|
Chris Tufton
|
JLP
|
St Catherine North Eastern
|
Kerensia A. Morrison
|
JLP
|
St Catherine Eastern
|
Joyce Denise Daley
|
PNP
|
St Catherine South Central
|
Andrew O'brien Wheatley
|
JLP
|
St Catherine East Central
|
Alando N. Terrelonge
|
JLP
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy