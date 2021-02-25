Final batch of tablets for PATH students to be distributed shortly

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams, says that the final batch of tablets procured for students under the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) has arrived in the island and will be distributed shortly.

Williams said that of the 40,000 tablets procured, approximately 36,000 have already been disbursed to pupils in grades four, five and six.

The distribution exercise is being undertaken by the education ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, through its agency, e-Learning Jamaica.

She noted, as well, that the 15,000 laptops which the Government purchased for PATH students in grades 10 to 13 in high schools, will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

The minister was speaking yesterday at the handover of 26 tablets, valued at more than $1 million, by the Kiwanis Club of South St Catherine to the Gregory Park Primary School in Portmore, St Catherine.

Williams said that the provision of electronic devices for students is important, as technology has now become a vital part of the education system due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and it is going to remain a permanent part of the teaching and learning experience.

“It's almost been a year now since most of our students have been at home. We were able to pivot very quickly to our children using the Google Suite Learning Management System,” she said.

She noted, however, that the focus is not only on PATH students, pointing out that through the Government's 'Own your Own Device' programme, 36,000 families are being given $20,000 towards the purchase of a tablet or laptop.

Private individuals and organisations are encouraged to make donations under the 'One Laptop or Tablet per Child' initiative.

The minister thanked the Kiwanis Club of South St Catherine for “stepping forward with your donation of tablets to Gregory Park Primary School”.

“It is the benevolence of societies such as the Kiwanis Club of South St Catherine that will help us to reach the goal of ensuring that all of our students, all across Jamaica have a device in their hand,” she said.