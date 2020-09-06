Final count for 15 constituencies underway, says EOJ

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) says the final counting of ballots from the general election continues today for 15 remaining constituencies.

The EOJ said recounting for 48 of the 63 constituencies have been completed so far.

The preliminary counting saw a 49-14 seat win for the Jamaica Labour Party on Thursday, September 3.

However, since the recount, an additional seat has been awarded to the People's National Party.

Once the final count is complete in all constituencies, the director of elections will notify the Governor General and advise the clerk to the Houses of Parliament.