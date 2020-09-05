Final count for Westmoreland Eastern ends in tie

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica - OBSERVER ONLINE understands that the final count for the Westmoreland Eastern constituency in the September 3 general election has resulted in a tie between the People's National Party incumbent Luther Buchanan and the Jamaica Labour Party candidate Daniel Lawrence.

In the preliminary counting of the ballots, Buchanan polled 4,823 while Lawrence amassed 4,831.

But the final count that ended this afternoon revealed that both candidates had polled 4,834 votes.

The returning officer is expected to break the tie.

Mark Cummings