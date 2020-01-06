Final paving of Camp Road scheduled for Tuesday to Thursday

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) said activities will begin tomorrow to apply the final layer of asphalt to the reconstructed section of Camp Road, St Andrew between Tom Redcam Drive and the Gun Court.

According to NWA Communications Manager Stephen Shaw, the works will be undertaken over three days and should be completed by Thursday afternoon (January 9).

Shaw said paving works will be confined to the hours between 10:00 am and 3:00 pm each day.

Noting that in total some 710 meters of road surface will be repaved along both Camp and Arnold roads, NWA said this activity is one of the main outstanding items on the Major Infrastructure Development Programme Legacy project.

The agency said this week's planned activities will bring physical works on the US$2.2 million dollar project to 95 per cent completion.

It added that the roadway is to be permanently marked at a later date.

NWA said just last month, newly-installed traffic signals at the Camp Road/Arnold Road intersection were partially commissioned and the roadway temporarily marked to assist with traffic movement along the busy corridor.