Finance Minister opens Budget Debate on March 9

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The 2021/22 Budget Debate begins on Tuesday, March 9 in the House of Representatives, with Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke, making his presentation.

Dr Clarke will inform the nation how the $830.8-billion budget for the new fiscal year, which he tabled in the House on February 18 will be funded.

The Standing Finance Committee of the House will meet on March 3 and 4 to consider the budget.

The budget debate will last until Tuesday, March 23. During the debate, selected members of the Government and the Opposition will make presentations.

Opposition Spokesman on Finance, Planning and the Public Service, Julian Robinson, is expected to make his presentation on Thursday, March 11, while Opposition Leader, Mark Golding, will speak on Tuesday, March 16.

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, will make his presentation on Thursday, March 18. And on Tuesday, March 23, Dr Clarke will close the debate.