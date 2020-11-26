Finance Ministry warns against second false message circulating on social media about COVID-19 grant

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Finance and the Public Service is imploring the public to avoid sharing another false message circulating online regarding the distribution of a COVID-19 grant by the Government.

According to the ministry, the message has been circulating online stating the “Government of Jamaica has ordered payment of $200,000 to all citizens above the age of 18 years old”.

The ministry added that all Government COVID-19 response programmes can be accessed via official government channels.