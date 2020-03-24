Finance minister announces details of cash back initiatives

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Finance minister Dr Nigel Clarke has announced the introduction of a Business Employee Support and Transfer (BEST) of cash initiative, which will provide temporary cash transfers to businesses operating in the hotels, tours and attractions segment of the tourism sector.

The businesses must be registered with the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association, and the transfer will be based on the number of persons that they keep employed whose salaries are below the $1.5 million tax threshold.

To qualify, each business will have to fill out the required form online, file payroll returns as per usual, and for each employee with taxable income that they keep employed, the Government will transfer funds at a rate of $9,000 per fortnight by direct transfer to the business' account paid monthly.

For April, May and June this will equate to $54,000 for each employee retained whose taxable income is less than $1.5 million. Businesses can start applying by April 9, Dr Clarke informed.

He said the government recognises that employers will not be able to retain all employees and that those employed in other sectors will face a similar challenge.

Dr Clarke said that it is for that reason that another initiative, the Supporting Employees with Transfer of (SET) cash, is to be implemented.

SET is to provide temporary cash transfers to individuals where it can be verified that they lost employment since March 10, and before June 30.

Again, employees will be required to apply online, providing details on themselves and the employment lost. Employers will be asked to fill out p45 forms, which enable verification of employment dates.

The finance minister said applicants who are successfully verified will receive payment at the rate of $9,000 per fortnight paid fortnightly up to June, directly to their bank accounts. He said this programme (SET cash)is aimed at persons being most vulnerable to the effects of being laid off.

The two initiatives which fall under the Government's broader COVID-19 assistance programme, are expected to cost the Government $5.9 billion, Dr Clarke said.

