Finance minister says review of BOJ Act far advanced
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke, says the Joint Select Committee of Parliament's review of the Bank of Jamaica (Amendment) Act 2018 is far advanced.
“I expect the amended Bill to be tabled in the House in this quarter and to be passed definitely before the next financial year. As far as the Fiscal Council is concerned, I expect to be able to table legislation on that by April of next year,” Clarke said.
The minister was speaking at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government and the Economic Programme Oversight Committee (EPOC) to extend domestic monitoring of Jamaica's economic reform programme (ERP).
The MoU was signed during a ceremony held at the Ministry's National Heroes Circle Offices last Thursday (August 22).
EPOC will continue in a monitoring role until the Central Bank and the Fiscal Council policy commitments are operationalised.
A Joint Select Committee of Parliament, chaired by Dr. Clarke, was established to consider and report on the Bank of Jamaica (Amendment) Act in 2018.
The Bill seeks to clarify the mandate of the Central Bank, while giving the Bank autonomy and independence in law, in the implementation of monetary policy.
In addition, the legislation seeks to ensure that the Central Bank is adequately capitalised at all times.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy