'Fire' accused of shooting at police, charged

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Xavier Thompson, otherwise called 'Fire', a 34-year-old Kingston man who allegedly opened gun fire at officers who tried to accost him has been charged with breaches of the Firearms and Offences Against the Person acts.

Thompson was charged yesterday with assault at common law, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

The police said on Wednesday, December 16, it is alleged that Thompson and another man opened gunfire at a police team that attempted to accost them. Thompson was reportedly shot and injured during the confrontation and was assisted to the hospital, where he was admitted under police guard. The other man fled the scene, the police said.