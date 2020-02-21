Fire at gas station in Mandeville

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A massive fire has engulfed the Heaven's Fesco gas station at the intersection of Manchester and Caledonia roads in Mandeville.

The fire started shortly after 5:00 pm.

Several vehicles parked on the gas station's compound are on fire.

Groups of onlookers have since gathered at neighbouring plazas.

It is unclear at this time if there are any injuries.

So far one fire unit has arrived on scene.

More information later.

Kasey Williams