deCarteret College staffroom damaged by fire

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Fire engulfed a section of the deCarteret College sixth-form staffroom Friday night, resulting in damage to furniture and documents.

The fire, which reportedly started shortly after 7:00pm, was extinguished by two fire units from the Mandeville fire station.

The school's watchman told OBSERVER ONLINE that he was watching television news when he saw the blaze.

“Mi did deh yah a watch news and when mi go look the whole a the staffroom full a fire. Everything did deh pon fire,” he said.

He said a teacher who resides in one of the staff dwellings on the compound called the fire station.

When the Jamaica Observer arrived on the scene, firefighters and police personnel were investigating the fire.

The school's principal Prim Lewis said fortunately teachers had taken home the majority of students' School-Based Assessments (SBAs) and Internal Assessments (IAs).

“With the national lockdown now [of schools] most of the SBAs are in the teachers' possession. They [teachers] are now marking SBAs. We had established a drop box at the school so that the fifth and sixth formers could come in and submit their SBAs and IAs,” she said.

“Many teachers came in yesterday and retrieved those documents, so we don't have many of them on the campus… probably eight SBAs were in the staffroom,” she added.

Kasey Williams