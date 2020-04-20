Department store in MoBay damaged by fire

ST JAMES, Jamaica—Fire of an unknown origin last night damaged sections of Nana's Bargain Store located on Barnett Street in Montego Bay, St James.

Superintendent in charge of the St James Fire Department, Dolfin Doeman told OBSERVER ONLINE that the Freeport Department received the distress call about 7:23 pm, and responded with two units.

He said the team was able to contain the fire to the department store, adding that the building and its contents were damaged by fire, smoke and water.

The senior officer said investigations are to be carried out today to determine the cause of the blaze.

Damage was estimated at $15 million.

Anthony Lewis