Firearm, ammo seized during search

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A firearm and several rounds of ammunition were seized during an operation on Back Lane, Whitehall Avenue in Kingston on Friday, October 16.

The police said that about 7:45 pm, a police team conducted a search of an open lot where one Sturm Ruger semi-automatic pistol and three 9mm cartridges were seized.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure but investigations are ongoing.