Firearm, ammo seized in Seaview Gardens, Portmore

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are reporting the seizure of a gun and several rounds of ammunition in separate incidents in St Andrew and St Catherine this week.

In the first incident, the police said they seized one 9mm sub-machine gun and several rounds of ammunition during an operation along Riverton Avenue in Seaview Gardens, St Andrew yesterday.

The police said officers entered a premises, and upon seeing the police, one of the occupants threw an object through a window and ran. A search was carried out and the firearm and ammunition found. The incident happened around 7:50 am. The police said no arrest was made.

In the second incident, in St Catherine, officers seized several rounds of ammunition on Rosemary Lane in Portmore on Wednesday, September 16.

The police said that a team acting on intelligence conducted a search at a premises around 9:00 pm and a bag containing eight 9mm rounds and ten 12 gauge rounds was found on the roof of the building.

No one was arrested in connection with that seizure either, the police said.