Firearm, ammo seized in St Catherine

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The police have arrested a man after he was found in possession of an illegal firearm and five rounds of ammunition on Big Lane, Central Village today.

The police said that about 4:45 am, two men were seen acting in a manner that aroused the suspicion of the police. Upon the approach of the police, both men ran.

The police said a .38 revolver along with five .38 rounds of ammunition fell from one of them, who was caught.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.