Firearm, ammunition found in man's bag

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A 21-year-old Kingston man was arrested following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition on Half Way Tree Road, Kingston 10 today.

Lawmen said that about 6:45 am, a team was on patrol in the area when they saw the man walking along the roadway and acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

He was stopped and searched. The police recovered a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with a magazine containing three 9mm cartridges inside a knapsack he was carrying.

He was taken into police custody. His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.