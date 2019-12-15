Firearm, ammunition seized in St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A firearm and several rounds of ammunition were seized by a team of officers during an operation on Ducketts Road in St James on Saturday, December 14.

According to the police, about 7:50 pm, lawmen were in the area when they saw a backpack along a perimetre wall. Upon closer examination of the bag, one Intratec 9mm sub-machine gun with four 9mm rounds of ammunition was seen inside the bag.

The police said no one was arrested in relation to this seizure.