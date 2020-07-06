Firearm and ammunition found in car search, occupants arrested

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — A man and a woman are in custody following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition on the Ken Jones Highway in St Thomas on Sunday, July 5.

Reports from the Golden Grove police are that about 11:00 am, a police team that was on patrol in the area signalled the driver of a Toyota Corolla Axio motorcar to stop and he complied.

The vehicle and its occupants were searched and one Glock pistol along with a magazine containing ten 9mm rounds of ammunition were seized, the police said.

The occupants were subsequently detained on reasonable suspicion of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.