Firearm and ammunition seized in Kingston operation

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A team of officers assigned to the Kingston Western Police Division seized one firearm and five rounds of ammunition during an operation on Lincoln Avenue, Kingston 13 yesterday.

Reports from the Denham Town police are that about 8:40 pm, lawmen were in the area when a premises was searched and one 9mm pistol containing five rounds of ammunition was found under a cushion inside a room.

No one was arrested in relation to this seizure.