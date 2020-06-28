Firearm found in man's bag pack in Gimmi-Mi-Bit, Clarendon
CLARENDON, Jamaica — The police have arrested a man who they say was found with a firearm in his bag pack in May Pen, Clarendon on Friday.
According to the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), police were on patrol in Gimmi-Mi-Bit district in the parish about 9:15 am, when the man was seen “acting in a manner that arose their suspicion”.
He was accosted and searched and one .40 pistol with a magazine containing seven rounds of ammunition was found in his bag.
The man was arrested and taken into custody pending criminal charges. His identity has not been released.
Investigations are ongoing.
