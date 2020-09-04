Firearm holder nabbed with weapon at polling station

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The police yesterday arrested and charged a St Catherine truck driver in relation to breaches of election day laws.

According to the police, 56-year-old Anthony Walters, who is a licensed firearm holder, was charged with being armed with an offensive weapon within 100 metres of a polling centre.

Lawmen said that about 9:00 am, officers on duty at a polling station in Lauriston, St Catherine observed Walters with what appeared to be a weapon and quickly intercepted him.

He was searched and the weapon found.

He was taken into custody and the firearm seized.

His court date is being finalised.