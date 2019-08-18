Firearm seized from pretend cop in Kingston 20
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man who purported to be a law enforcement officer was arrested after he was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition on Lyndale Avenue, Kingston 20 yesterday, Saturday, August 17, the police have reported.
The Constant Spring Police said that while conducting operations about 11:45 pm, a team went to a sports bar on the road. During a search of patrons, a Ruger 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eight 9mm rounds of ammunition was taken from the man's waistband.
He attempted to mislead the police by telling them he is a member of the security forces and a licensed firearm holder. Investigations, however, proved his claim untrue and he was taken into custody in relation to the incident.
His identity is being withheld at this time, pending further investigations, the police said.
