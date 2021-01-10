Firearm seized in Gordon Town, man in custody

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A shot gun and several rounds of ammunition were found in a PVC pipe in Gordon Town, St Andrew today during an early-morning operation led by members of the Specialized Operations Branch and the St Andrew Central Division.

According to the police, one man was arrested in connection with the seizure but his identity is being withheld.

The police said the joint police/military team conducted the operation at premises along Gordon Town Road in the parish between 5:15 and 7:15 am. A search warrant was executed and a Mossberg shotgun and twenty-seven 12-guage cartridges were seized, the police said. The items had been concealed in a PVC pipe and buried at the back of a premises.

The police continued to encourage members of the public to report information about illegal guns or other criminal activities to Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.