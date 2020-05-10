Firearm seized in Hanover
HANOVER, Jamaica— A Hanover man was arrested yesterday in connection with the seizure of a .45 Colt firearm that was fitted with an empty magazine, in Kew district in the parish.
According to the police about 6:30 pm, lawmen were carrying out an operation at a shop in the district when a man was seen leaving the premises.
He was instructed to stop and he allegedly ran. He was later apprehended and searched. The firearm was reportedly found in a knapsack he was carrying.
The police are withholding the identity of the man while investigations continue.
