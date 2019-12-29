Firearm seized in St James, two men in custody

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Two men are in police custody following the seizure of a Glock 22 pistol and 29 rounds of ammunition during an operation on the Catherine Hall main road in St James yesterday.

Police reports are that a Toyota Crown motor vehicle, with two men aboard, was intercepted about 4:48 pm by the police and a search carried out. During the search, the weapon and ammunition were found.

The police said both suspects were taken into custody, however, their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.