Firefighter charged for assaulting teen boy

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The police have charged a firefighter with several offences arising from an attack on a teenager in Cornwall Gardens, Mount Salem in St James on Thursday, February 20.

He is 38-year-old Damion Wright of Cornwall Gardens.

Police reports indicate that about 9:30 am, Wright used his gun to hit a 16-year-old boy who allegedly broke into his girlfriend's home.

He later turned himself in to the police on Tuesday, February 25.

Wright was charged on Saturday, February 29 with assault at common law, unlawful wounding, and assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear before the court at a later date.