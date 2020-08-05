Fireworks for Independence!

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange has announced that there will be fireworks over Kingston at the climax of the Independence Spectacular tomorrow.

The fireworks show — lasting five minutes — will come at the end of the Independence Spectacular, which is being staged as a virtual edition of the annual Independence Grand Gala.

The Independence Spectacular will be held without an audience at the National Arena in keeping with the necessary restrictions on gatherings to reduce the

spread of the coronavirus.

The show, which begins at 4:00 pm, will be broadcast live on TVJ, PBCJ and on social media.

Following the Independence Spectacular from the National Arena, the ministry and the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission will be hosting an Independence Night Virtual Street Dance featuring Ricky Trooper, DJ Boom Boom, Collin Hines, DJ Rodrick, Elephant Man, and Jahvinci.

The Virtual Street Dance is to compensate for the absence this year of the annual street parties in major towns across the island due to COVID-19.

Members of the public will be able to participate in the Virtual Street Dance via the video conferencing and messaging platform, Zoom.