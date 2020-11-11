First-time Parliamentarians being prepared to effectively carry out their roles

KINGSTON, Jamaica - First-time Parliamentarians are engaged in a five-week virtual seminar being staged by the Houses of Parliament, which will aid in preparing them to effectively carry out their new roles.

The Post-Election Seminar for Parliamentarians, which is being conducted in partnership with the Management Institute for National Development (MIND), seeks to ensure that within the first three months of new members receiving their instruments of appointment they are immersed in the rudiments of Parliamentary procedures.

It will not only serve as an orientation programme for new Parliamentarians but also as a reorientation exercise for returning members.

President of the Senate, Tom Tavares-Finson, in a pre-recorded video message at the opening session for the seminar today, noted that the programme is being put on to ensure a smooth entry of new Parliamentarians in the system.

“This programme demonstrates the commitment to ensuring that Parliamentarians keep their roles and responsibilities at the forefront of their consideration,” he said.

Tavares-Finson noted that it is often the perception outside Parliament and the thinking among Parliamentarians themselves that on entering Gordon House each member is “somehow magically imbued with the requisite knowledge to effectively carry out his or her legislative functions”.

“This programme will provide a grounding for all Parliamentarians at the beginning of this new Parliamentary term. It reflects the areas of focus that are most pertinent and is aimed at ensuring that our Parliamentarians are exposed to the factors necessary to make this Parliament a truly effective legislature, as well as to provide us as legislators with the tools that we need for capacity building,” he said.